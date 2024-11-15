7th Annual La Canchita Street Soccer Tournament

New York City FC's La Canchita Street Soccer Tournament was held earlier this month on Saturday, November 2 at Astoria Playground. Organized and facilitated by City in the Community, the nonprofit foundation proudly supported by New York City FC, this year's event marked the first time La Canchita will take place in Queens, the future home borough of the Club.

MetroPlusHealth served as the presenting partner of the annual event that takes place on one of the 54 mini-pitches New York City FC helped construct throughout the five boroughs. This year's La Canchita featured soccer programming while bringing families together to play, celebrate local diversity, and improve overall physical and mental health in local communities.

"We're proud to have brought back La Canchita this year and grateful to our partners at MetroPlusHealth for their help in making it possible," said Bailee Eaglin, City in the Community Senior Manager, Community Development. "La Canchita is a phenomenal event that celebrates local communities and diversity through the love of soccer and bringing it to Queens for the first time was extra special."

"We are thrilled to be part of La Canchita," said Elkin Cabas, Director of Experiential Marketing, MetroPlusHealth. "Thanks to our partnership with NYCFC and City in the Community, we were able to celebrate soccer and diversity in Queens, making it a memorable experience for everyone. It's events like these that really highlight how sports and healthcare can come together to create lasting positive impacts."

La Canchita is held yearly for New York City youth aged 15-17. To learn more about City in the Community and their free soccer programming, visit newyorkcityfc.com/community.

