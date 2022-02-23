Cyclones Unveil 2022 Promo Schedule

Single-game tickets for the 2022 season will be available starting Thursday, March 3rd at 10 AM. Tickets will be available over the phone and through BrooklynCyclones.com - they will NOT be available in person at the Maimonides Park Box Office until a later date.

In preparation for single-game ticket sales we will be unveiling our 2022 Promo Schedule this week. We will release April & May promotions on Wednesday, June & July promotions on Thursday and August & September promotions on Friday. This year will feature more giveaways and theme nights than ever before. Here's a look at what's in store starting with April & May.

- Opening Day, April 12 vs. Jersey Shore: The Cyclones will kick off the 2022 season with a Winter Cap give away for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. It's also the first Taco Tuesday of the year with $2 tacos and drink specials.

- Wednesday, April 13 vs. Jersey Shore: Every Wednesday is Weenie Wednesday featuring 2-for-1 hot dogs (and reduced-price kosher hot dogs) plus World Record Wednesday where we try and break a new world record every week.

- Thursday, April 14 vs. Jersey Shore: It's a Garage Sale Night - the Cyclones version of spring cleaning. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will be able to select a Cyclones promo item from past years - bobbleheads, t-shirts, hats and more.

- Friday, April 15 vs. Jersey Shore: The team will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson's debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on Jackie Robinson Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special 42 cap and the team will be wearing Dodgers-inspired uniforms on the field.

- Saturday, April 16 vs. Jersey Shore: It will be the first Brooklyn Jefes game of the season as the Cyclones become their alternate identity as part of the Copa de la Diversion. It will also be Bruno Appreciation Day as we celebrate the uncle who shall not be named and the rest of the magical Madrigal Family from Disney's newest animated classic.

- Sunday, April 17 vs. Jersey Shore: The Cyclones will close out their first home series of 2022 with Bunny's at the Ballpark on Easter Sunday. There will be pre-game fun and post-game kids run the bases. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will also receive an Easter Egg styled baseball. Plus, it's Ice Cream Sunday so the first 500 kids 12 & under will receive Dippin Dots.

- Tuesday, April 26 vs. Bowling Green: It's Rom-Com Appreciation Night as we celebrate all the movies that we love - or pretend to love early on in relationships. From 10 Things I Hate About You to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days...why are there so many RomComs focusing on the number 10? It's also Taco Tuesday with taco and drink specials.

- Wednesday, April 27 vs. Bowling Green: Every Wednesday is Weenie Wednesday featuring 2-for-1 hot dogs (and reduced-price kosher hot dogs) plus World Record Wednesday where we try and break a new world record every week. It's also our first Bark in the Park of the year with a special ticket offer for you and your furry friend.

- Thursday, April 28 vs. Bowling Green: Every night at the ballpark we try our best to make your night as memorable as possible...on this night, we'll try our worst. It's the Worst Night Ever.

- Friday, April 29 vs. Bowling Green: Start your weekend with a BOOM with our first Friday Night Fireworks of the year. It's also Scouts BSA Night with a chance for the scouts to sleep on the field under the stars.

- Saturday, April 30 vs. Bowling Green: The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Brett Baty Bobblehead and post-game EVERYONE gets to run the bases.

- Sunday, May 1 vs. Bowling Green: It's a Sunday Funday with a pre-game catch on the field, post-game kids run the bases, a "carnival" in The Backyard, Ice Cream Sunday for the kids and a Cyclones t-shirt for the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

