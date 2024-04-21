Cyclones Sink BlueClaws, 5-2, to Earn Series Split

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - LF Ryan Clifford, RF Stanley Consuegra, and 1B Nick Lorusso each reached base four times helping the Brooklyn Cyclones earn a series split with a 5-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Even at one entering the fifth, DH Wilfredo Lara worked a walk to start the inning and quickly stole second base. Following a walk to Clifford and a wild pitch, Consuegra slapped a line drive into left to single in the go-ahead tally, 2-1.

Brooklyn (7-8) continued the attack when SS William Lugo was plunked to load the bases. Next, a passed ball enabled Clifford to cross, stretching the lead to 3-1. Lorusso capped the three-run frame with a sacrifice fly to center.

Jersey Shore (8-7) snagged a run back in the sixth thanks to a C Jordan Dissin single and a SS Erick Brito double down the left-field line, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way.

In the top of the ninth, the Cyclones secured one last insurance run without the benefit of a base hit. Clifford and Consuegra walked before a wild pitch and a Lugo sacrifice fly made it a 5-2 contest.

Relief arms for Brooklyn kept the BlueClaws at bay and secured the three-run win, allowing just one tally on two hits over the game's final six innings.

RHP Ben Simon (2-1) earned his team-leading second win after posting a career-high three innings of relief. RHPs Josh Hejka and Jeffrey Colón each earned holds, while RHP Joshua Cornielly hurled a perfect ninth for his second save.

RHP Brandon Sproat picked up a no-decision for the Cyclones. The 2023 second-round pick yielded only one run on three hits over three-plus frames.

RHP Alex Rao (0-1) permitted three runs (two earned) in the fifth for Jersey Shore, suffering his first defeat. LHP Braeden Fausnaught started the day with four innings of one-run ball.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones will return home to open a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday evening. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the lid-lifter. The first pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

