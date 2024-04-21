Renegades Succumb to Aberdeen Rally

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. -In the final game of a series between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday afternoon, Aberdeen came from behind with a four-run rally in the eighth and earned a 6-2 victory on Cider Donuts Day.

Both starting pitchers were on their game early. Cam Schlittler and Zach Fruit threw three scoreless innings each, with neither starter allowing a hit during that period.

The offenses came alive in the fourth, with Aberdeen striking first to open the scoring. A walk to Mac Horvath was followed by an RBI double for Creed Willems, putting the IronBirds in front 1-0.

Hudson Valley responded with an outstanding bottom of the fourth inning. The home squad notched four consecutive hits to put together a three-run rally. Jared Serna led off the inning with a single, and Jace Avina followed with a double. Jesus Rodriguez then ripped a double to center, driving in Serna and Avina and giving Hudson Valley the lead. The fourth consecutive hit came from Omar Martinez, who singled home Rodriguez for a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Aberdeen forced out Renegades starter Cam Schlittler after three consecutive baserunners reached. Matt Keating did a masterful job in relief, allowing just one run to come into score on a fielder's choice, and retiring all three batters he faced in the inning.

The score remained 3-2 into the eighth inning, when the IronBirds put together a long rally. After a pair of walks to Hudson Haskin and Mac Horvath to begin the inning, Matthew Etzel and Creed Willems were retired on strikes. However, Ryan Higgins lined a single to left, knocking in two runs and giving his team a 4-3 lead. After a wild pitch, Jalen Vasquez followed up with another single to score Higgins. The fourth run of the inning came across on an error by Roc Riggio, putting the IronBirds in front 6-3.

Aberdeen's bullpen secured the final six outs for their second victory of the series.

Hudson Valley enjoys an off day Monday before hosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show kicking off coverage at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

Renegades Record:

9-5

