Cyclones Kids Club; Join the Flock for Just $10

December 8, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The best membership allowance money can buy!

The 2023 Kids Club comes rocking into the new baseball season for just $10 per child to join "The Flock!" presented by Green Mountain Energy.

One membership includes a ticket to every Sunday Brooklyn Cyclones game at Maimonides Park plus two Wednesday day games during the summer (with the purchase of one adult ticket). There's nothing like Sunday Family Funday with the Brooklyn Cyclones: pregame catch on the outfield turf and skip the line with a postgame Run the Bases Fast Pass! During the summer, Kids Club members can enjoy an opportunity to take batting practice on the field! And go even further by asking the Brooklyn Cyclones players and future New York Mets about tips and tricks to living out your dreams with an official press conference with the team.

Kids Club Members can even load up on official Cyclones merch by getting 15% off on Sundays and all kids get an official Brooklyn Cyclones Kids Club Membership Card. And all summer long, Flock members are entered in our raffle to win autographed Cyclones memorabilia.

Fine Print: Members must be 4-12 years old as of April 1 to join.

Sign up today for the best summer of your life!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from December 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.