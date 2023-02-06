Cyclones Broadcaster Keith Raad Joins Mets Radio Team for 2023 Season

Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, High-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are thrilled to announce that longtime radio broadcaster Keith Raad has accepted a broadcasting position with the New York Mets as a member of their radio broadcast team. Raad will call games on the New York Mets Flagship Station WCBS 880 alongside Mets Hall of Famer Howie Rose.

"Proud isn't a strong enough word to describe how we feel as an organization," said Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen. "Keith has been an integral part of our club since he first joined us in 2018. His uncanny ability to paint a picture with his words and tell a story has helped our fans feel a connection to the players on the field and the organization in a way that is truly remarkable. We've had nearly 100 players make the climb from Brooklyn to the Big Leagues on the baseball diamond, and now we're thrilled to have Keith make that jump as well."

Raad, a native of Valley Stream, NY, joined the Cyclones prior to the 2018 season after also spending time with the Dayton Dragons, Long Island Ducks and Frisco Rough Riders.

The Chaminade High School (LI) alum joins the likes of Dave Sims, Curt Menefee, Scott Braun, Kevin Burkhardt, and Jake Eisenberg who have called Cyclones games on radio or television before becoming broadcasters on a national level.

The Cyclones will announce their new broadcasting team for the 2023 season in the weeks ahead.

