Cutters to Hold First Hiring Event this Week

April 22, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters, members of the MLB Draft League, are looking to fill dozens of part-time, game day positions at Journey Bank Ballpark for the 2024 season.

Interested individuals must apply in-person at Cutters Job Fairs to be held THIS Wednesday, April 24 from 5-7pm and Saturday, May 18 from 10am-Noon at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Anyone aged 16 and over is encouraged to apply. The events will be held rain or shine.

Benefits include; wages starting at $10 per hour, flexible schedules, merchandise discounts, complimentary game tickets for family and a fun work environment.

Job descriptions for all available positions can be found at crosscutters.com. Positions include; food service workers, customer service, stadium ushers, camera operators, wait staff, clubhouse attendants, grounds crew members, game day internships and more. The Crosscutters season consists of 40 home games from June 4 until September 4.

To save time, those interested are encouraged to download and fill out an application available at crosscutters.com prior to the job fair. Applications will also be available at the event. Applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public. The Williamsport Crosscutters are an equal opportunity employer.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2024 season opens at home on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:35pm for the start of a 3-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. For information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books, Mini-Plans and Group Outings, visit crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1 at 10am.

