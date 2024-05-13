Cutters to Hold Final Hiring Event this Week

The Williamsport Crosscutters, members of the MLB Draft League, are looking to fill dozens of part-time game day positions at Journey Bank Ballpark for the 2024 season.

Interested individuals must apply in-person at the Cutters Job Fair to be held THIS Saturday, May 18 from 10am-Noon at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Anyone aged 16 and over is encouraged to apply. The event will be held rain or shine.

Job descriptions for all available positions can be found at crosscutters.com. Positions include; food service workers, customer service, stadium ushers, camera operators, wait staff, clubhouse attendants, grounds crew members, game day internships and more. The Crosscutters season consists of 40 home games from June 4 until September 4.

Benefits include; wages starting at $10 per hour, flexible schedules, merchandise discounts, complimentary game tickets for family and a fun work environment.

To save time, job-seekers are encouraged to download and fill out an application available at crosscutters.com prior to the job fair. Applications will also be available at the event. Applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public. The Williamsport Crosscutters are an equal opportunity employer.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2024 season opens at home on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:35pm for the start of a 3-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Single-game tickets, MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books, Mini-Plans are available by visiting crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389.

