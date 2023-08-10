Cutters to be Featured on PCN

August 10, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







PCN's original series Pennsylvania's Neighborhood will highlight the Williamsport area with featured programs airing at 8pm from August 14-18. The Williamsport Crosscutters will be featured on the episode airing on August 16 at 8pm.

Pennsylvania's Neighborhood travels the Commonwealth to celebrate the people, places and history of Pennsylvania's neighborhoods. Viewers can watch Pennsylvania's Neighborhood: Williamsport on cable in PA or streaming worldwide with PCN Select, available on desktop, mobile, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. Find your channel at pcntv.com/channels/.

Pennsylvania's Neighborhood: Williamsport episodes include;

Building Pennsylvania - Millionaire's Row & Historic Williamsport Architecture

It's History! - Shempp Model Train Exhibit & the Thomas Taber Museum

Keystone Cuisine - Pier 87 Bar & Grill

PCN Tours - High Steel Structures

Pennsylvania's Neighborhood - Pajama Factory, Community Arts Center, Williamsport Crosscutters

A complete list of scheduled programs can be found at; pcntv.com/pennsylvanias-neighborhood/.

The Crosscutters 25th Anniversary Season concludes on September 2. Remaining home dates include August 10-13, August 24, 30 and September 1-2. Tickets can be purchased by visiting crosscutters.com or calling (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 10, 2023

Cutters to be Featured on PCN - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.