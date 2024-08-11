Cutters Swept By Thunder

August 11, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport managed two runs on three hits in their 12-2 loss to the Thunder, getting swept in the weekend series.

Brent Francisco suffered his first loss of the season, allowing five runs (four earned) over six innings of work. Francisco had a season-low three strikeouts, but did not allow a walk.

Jacob Corson tripled home a run for the Cutters in the 8th inning, picking up his 15th RBI of the season and snapping a seven-game RBI-less streak.

McGwire Holbrook plated Corson with a sacrifice fly, giving him his 25th RBI of the season and snapping a four-game RBI-less streak.

The Cutters have now been swept six time this season as they fall to 6-14 in the second half. They hold a 5-4 record against Trenton this season with three more game on the road against the Thunder.

This is the seventh time the Cutters have allowed double digits in a loss this season, that is four shy of their single season record.

WP: Sonny Fauci (3-2)

LP: Brent Francisco (1-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 6-14 2nd half, 28-22 Overall

Next Game: Monday, August 12th at Frederick

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College

Promotion: Potato Capers Friday, Post Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 11, 2024

