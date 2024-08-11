Keys Pick up Series Finale Win over Scrappers

August 11, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys earned a win in the series finale against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, defeating them by a score of 10-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a three-run fourth inning and a five-run fifth inning to pull away from the Scrappers, as Frederick secured the series finale win heading into their next three-game home series against the Williamsport Crosscutters beginning on Monday night.

Following a scoreless first inning for both sides to start out the afternoon, Harold Baez (Bethune-Cookman) recorded a 1-2-3 top of the second inning, keeping the game still scoreless through the first two innings of play, with both starting pitchers continuing to cruise along.

After Baez escaped a small jam in the third by recording a scoreless inning, Frederick went scoreless in the bottom of the third, taking the contest into the fourth with both teams knotted up at 0-0 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Frederick struck first in the bottom of the first on RBI singles from Mike Campagna (San Francisco) and Darryl Buggs (UAB) and along with a throwing error, it gave the home team a 3-0 advantage entering the fifth Sunday afternoon.

Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) hit his first homer of the season in two-run fashion during the bottom of the fourth to make it a 5-0 ballgame, with then a two-RBI double from Campagna bumping the lead up to seven for Frederick at 7-0. Buggs recorded an RBI double to finish out the frame with the Keys now up 8-0 going into the eighth in the Key City.

Despite the Scrappers getting a run back in the top of the sixth on an RBI single, the Keys still took a seven-run lead heading into the seventh, after Baez secured a quality start by allowing just one run in six innings pitched.

Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) recorded a scoreless top of the seventh, and the Keys added two more runs in the bottom of the frame courtesy of a bases loaded walk drawn by Christian Jackson and an RBI groundout from Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy), increasing the lead to 10-1 going into the eighth in Frederick.

Following another scoreless frame from Diaz in the eighth, the Keys did not score in the bottom of the inning, but Christian Davis (Southern) pitched in the ninth inning and allowed just two runs to secure the victory for Frederick, winning 10-3 Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

The Keys continue their six-game homestand Monday night against the Williamsport Crosscutters, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m.

