Cutters Season Opens Tuesday, June 4

The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 2024 MLB Draft League season on Tuesday, June 4 at Journey Bank Ballpark as they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 6:35pm. Opening Night 2024 is presented by Journey Bank & WILQ.

Opening Night Schedule of Activities (subject to change)

5:00pm - MVP Gates open for MVP Club Members & Loggers Landing ticket holders

5:30pm - Main Gates open

5:50pm - Charitable Tuesday on-field interview with local non-profit

6:00pm - EQT Military Salute Honoree

6:10pm - Ceremonial First Pitches

6:15pm - Team Introductions

6:26pm - National Anthem performed by West Branch Chorus

6:28pm - Managers & Umpires Meeting

6:35pm - Game time. Crosscutters vs. State College Spikes

Postgame - Launch-a-Ball presented by Antlers on The Water

The Crosscutters are also home on Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6 at 6:35pm vs. Mahoning Valley.

Prior to the season opener, the team will be holding a "Meet the Cutters" reception, Sunday, June 2 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Journey Bank Ballpark. The event is sponsored by Country Store Brand Meats and Pepsi. The event gives fans an opportunity to meet the 2024 Cutters players and coaches. Admission is free and attendees will be treated to free Country Store hot dogs and Pepsi along with prize giveaways. During the event, the box office will be open for ticket purchases as well as the Sawmill Team Store stocked with all-new team apparel and souvenirs.

Tickets for Opening Night are still available. Fans can order online at Crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Cutters box office.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2024 season is presented by UPMC.

