Keys to Host 2024 Fan Fest June 8

May 29, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to hold their 2024 Fan Fest at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on Saturday June 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., three days before the team has their home opener on June 11 against the Trenton Thunder.

Fans will be welcome at Nymeo Field beginning at 11 a.m. on June 8 and will be treated to a variety of stations and activities to get them ready for the 36th season of Frederick Keys Baseball.

Activities during Fan Fest include pictures with Keyote, stadium tours that are open admission, an opportunity to play catch in the outfield, access to the FunZone, and a complimentary hot dog and soda for fans to enjoy. Additionally, merchandise will be available for purchase along with additional food and tickets open for fans to buy.

Tickets are not required for this event and attending the event is free for all fans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 8.

The Keys will open their 2024 season on June 4 at West Virginia and will open their home schedule on June 11 against the Trenton Thunder at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The giveaway for opening night will be a Magnet Schedule Giveaway sponsored by United Service Specialists.

