Cutters Schedule Facebook Live Event

The Williamsport Crosscutters have scheduled a special Facebook Live event for Tuesday, December 8 at 7pm where fans can learn more about the MLB Draft League from members of the Cutters front office as well as have an opportunity to ask questions about the new league and the 2021 season. The event can be accessed at the team's Facebook page, @WilliamsportCrosscutters.

On November 30, the team along with Major League Baseball announced the formation of the all-new MLB Draft League set to launch in 2021. The league, which will include the Williamsport Crosscutters, becomes the first in the country focused on top prospects eligible to be drafted by MLB Clubs that summer.

With the MLB Draft now being held as part of MLB All-Star Week in mid-July, draft-eligible players will have a unique opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to MLB Clubs and fans each year.

The Williamsport Crosscutters will be joined by the Trenton Thunder (formerly of the Double-A Eastern League) Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears (all formerly of the New York-Penn League) as founding members of the MLB Draft League. MLB is in advanced negotiations with a sixth club which will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the Facebook Live event, the team has created a Frequently Asked Questions page on their website available at crosscutters.com to assist fans with questions about the new league and upcoming season.

Fans unable to view the live event can watch a recorded version of the session anytime on the Williamsport Crosscutters Facebook page.

