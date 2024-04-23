Cutters Opening Night Tickets on Sale May 1

Opening night and single game tickets for all 2024 Williamsport Crosscutters home games go on sale Wednesday, May 1 at 10am. The Cutters 2024 season, presented by UPMC, opens on Tuesday, June 4 when Williamsport hosts the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The Crosscutters box office at Journey Bank Ballpark is open during the preseason Monday-Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm along with special hours of 10am-1pm Saturdays in May. Tickets can also be ordered online at crosscutters.com or by phone at (570) 326-3389.

When purchasing tickets online, fans are reminded to be sure you are buying directly from the team's official website, crosscutters.com. Ordering from third-party ticket websites means paying more than you should to attend a Cutters game.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are also available. Bonus Books contain ten ticket vouchers and offer substantial savings over single game ticket prices.

Game times remain unchanged from last season with all Monday-Saturday games starting at 6:35pm. Sunday games feature a 4:05pm first pitch. The only exceptions are 1:05pm games scheduled for July 4 and September 2 and a Sunday 6:35pm start on August 25. Main gates open 1 hour prior to game time.

For more information on all Cutters ticket plans and the 2024 game schedule, visit crosscutters.com or call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389. The teams full schedule of promotions is scheduled to be announced next week.

