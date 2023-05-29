Cutters Open 25th Season Thursday

The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th Anniversary Season this Thursday, June 1 at Muncy Bank Ballpark as they host the State College Spikes at 6:35pm. Opening Night 2023 is presented by Muncy Bank & Trust and WILQ.

Opening Night Schedule of Activities (subject to change)

5:00pm - MVP Gates open for MVP Club Members & Loggers Landing ticket holders

5:30pm - Main gates open

6:00pm - EQT Military Salute Honoree

6:10pm - Ceremonial First Pitches by Muncy Bank VP Jason Fischer & EQT Military Salute honoree

6:15pm - Team Introductions

6:25pm - Colors presented by Pennsylvania Army National Guard

6:26pm - National Anthem performed by West Branch Chorus

6:28pm - Managers & Umpires Meeting

6:35pm - Game time. Crosscutters vs. State College Spikes

Postgame - Launch-a-Ball presented by Antlers On The Water

The team will be holding a "Meet the Cutters" reception, Wednesday, May 31 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Muncy Bank Ballpark. The event is sponsored by Country Store Brand Meats and Pepsi. Admission is free for all fans.

Limited tickets remain available for Opening Night. Fans may order online at Crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Cutters box office which opens at 10am Monday-Friday.

