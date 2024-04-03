Cutters Military Salute Program Returns for '24

April 3, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters will once again be honoring veterans and active military during the 2024 season.

The program, Military Salute, is presented by EQT and honors a veteran or active member of the armed forces in pregame ceremonies at every Cutters home game.

Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi stated, "In this third year of our Military Salute initiative, we look forward to shining the spotlight on forty more brave individuals from our area who are or have served our country. The Crosscutters are thrilled to be able to provide this well-deserved recognition again this season to these men and women thanks to the support of our partner EQT."

To nominate someone for the Military Salute program, simply fill out the short online nomination form available at crosscutters.com. Honorees will receive;

4 tickets to the selected Cutters game

A $25 Cutters gift card

Recognition on the field prior to the game

Ceremonial 1st pitch honors

Nominations will remain open until all 40 available spots have been filled.

The Crosscutters also support active and retired military with Thank You Thursdays presented by American Legion Post #1014 of Montoursville, the Master Sgt. Sean Thomas Foundation and Hamilton Patriot. The program provides a free pair of tickets to any Thursday home game for those showing a military ID (veteran or active military) at the box office.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2024 season opens at home on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:35pm for the start of a 3-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. For information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books, Mini-Plans and Group Opportunities visit crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389.

