Cutters Join Bored Ape Yacht Club in NFT Jersey Promo

In a partnership that forges a new connection between baseball and the non-fungible token (NFT) space, the Williamsport Crosscutters and State College Spikes will each rebrand for a game on Saturday, July 9 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in State College.

The Spikes will become the State College DiamondDawgs, adopting the identity of the DiamondDawgs NFT's created by former Spikes player and current St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Evan Mendoza, while the Crosscutters will become the Williamsport Bored Apes, representing the Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most prestigious NFT collections. It was reported that Tom Brady recently joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club by purchasing Bored Ape #3667 for $430,000.

"This will be one of the biggest NFT events ever, and I'm so excited that it will happen right where I started my professional baseball career," said Mendoza. "Everyone will be trying to replicate what State College and Williamsport are doing because this is the first event of its kind. It's the DiamondDawgs vs. Bored Ape Yacht Club, and we're ready to make history. Let's go!"

Each jersey worn by the players and coaches of the DiamondDawgs and Bored Apes will highlight a different NFT in their respective collections. In addition, the proceeds from T-shirts showcasing each NFT collection, as well as the Spikes' 50/50 drawing for the night, will go towards the Little League of Sarasota, Fla., which is Mendoza's hometown.

"The Cutters are excited to be part of this NFT jersey promotion with the State College Spikes," stated Gabe Sinicropi, the Crosscutters Vice President of Marketing. "The Bored Ape Yacht Club is making waves in the NFT space and we will be proud to represent them on the field in this unique promotion"

