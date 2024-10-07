Cutters Help Raise Funds for ACES North America
October 7, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
The Williamsport Crosscutters players and staff, in conjunction with ACES North America, held their Dominican Plate event this summer at the Genetti Hotel.
The event, held annually, consists of a buffet dinner featuring Dominican food along with auctions, live music and dancing. Proceeds from the event benefit ACES North America, a non-profit organization formed in Williamsport that is dedicated to making the world a better place by supporting sustainable grassroots projects and programs in the Dominican Republic's impoverished communities. Further, they strive to empower individuals and communities for sustainable development.
Prior to a Cutters game, the team presented a check to ACES North America in the amount of $10,300 representing the proceeds from the event.
