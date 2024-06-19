Cutters Fall To Spikes In Sudden Death

June 19, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

On a night with questionable calls affecting both teams, the Williamsport Crosscutters fell to the State College Spikes in MLB Draft League Sudden Death on Wednesday night.

John Newman Jr. led the Cutters offense with a 2-3 night with a single and a double. Max Mandler also recorded a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Eric Rataczak recorded an RBI with a Sac Fly. Jackson Mayo and Cole Russo scored the other two runs for Williamsport.

Kyle LaCalameto got the start for Williamsport and went the first 4.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Dalton Robinson went 1.1 innings of relief, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. Alex Clemons went 2.0 innings of one hit relief, striking out three.

Connor Shouse was charged with a blown save, going the final inning and allowing a run on a balk call to sent the game to MLB Draft League Sudden Death.

Per MLB Draft League rules, the stats from MLB Draft League Sudden Death are not recorded and there are no winning or losing pitchers in the contest.

Williamsport returns to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to open a four-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday night.

WP: N/A LP: N/A SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 8-5 (1st Half)

Next Game: Thursday, June 20th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 20th, vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday, Milton/Watsontown Night

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 19, 2024

