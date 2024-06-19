Keys Suffer Series Finale Loss to Thunder

June 19, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton, N.J.- The Frederick Keys dropped their second straight game to the Trenton Thunder Wednesday night, falling by a score of 8-3 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Despite the Keys scoring a late run in the ninth, it was the Thunder who led from the second inning on, which handed Trenton a series sweep Wednesday night in New Jersey.

Following a scoreless top of the first, Bradon Zastrow (Arizona) started his outing strong in the bottom of the first with a scoreless frame, including recording a leadoff strikeout to keep it a 0-0 game heading into the second.

In the bottom of the second, Trenton brought home the first run of the day courtesy of an error made by Frederick, making it a 1-0 lead through two innings of play, with the Keys now falling behind for the first time in the contest going into the third.

Three more runs came around to score in the bottom of the third for the Thunder off a two-RBI double and an RBI single, bumping the lead to 4-0 entering the fourth inning of play in the Garden State.

Trevor Long (Arizona) earned himself a scoreless inning of relief however in the bottom of the fourth in 1-2-3 fashion, taking the contest into the fifth with his team still down by four at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Jacob Gomez (Old Dominion) followed it up in the bottom of the fifth with a scoreless inning of relief of his own, keeping his team in the game approaching the sixth, with Trenton ahead by four.

The Keys got their first runs in the top of the sixth on a two-RBI single from Tervell Johnson (UT-Rio Grande Valley) cutting the lead to 4-2 going into the seventh, after Gomez threw a second scoreless inning of relief in the bottom of the frame.

After the Keys did not score in the top of the seventh, the Thunder added to its lead in the bottom of the seventh on a hit-by-pitch, with then an RBI single, fielders choice, and wild pitch bringing home four runs in total in the frame to make it an 8-2 game in favor of Trenton going into the eighth.

Tom Sun (Augustana) picked up two strikeouts in the bottom of the eighth to earn himself a scoreless inning of relief, as the Keys went into the ninth down by six at 8-2, looking for a big rally in the ninth to finish out the series strong.

Owen Carapellotti (Georgetown) knocked in a run on an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth, but the Thunder finished the game by forcing a groundout, handing the home team a five-run victory to earn the series sweep Wednesday night.

The Keys return home to begin a four-game series with the State College Spikes starting on Thursday. First pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Thursday's game will represent the annual Night Out of the Ballpark presented by the Frederick Center.

