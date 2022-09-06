Cutters Fall in MLB Draft League Championship Game

After jumping out to an early 4-0 lead in the first three innings, the Williamsport Crosscutters would surrender the lead and fall to the West Virginia Black Bears 10-6 in the 2022 MLB Draft League Championship Game.

Taylor Jackson and Connor Denning accounted for all of the Crosscutters hits in the ballgame with three a piece and scoring all six of the Cutters runs.

Travis Holt collected 3 RBI during the action, with Denning recording 2 and EJ Taylor with 1.

Starter Jarret Whorff surrendered six runs in his 4.2 innings on the mound. In relief, Nick Meyer gave up one run in 0.1 IP, Brandon Kaminer gave up three runs (two earned) in 2.0 IP, and Jesse Bolt pitched a scoreless frame of relief.

The Crosscutters end the 2022 season with an overall record of 44-31 and won the MLB Draft League 2nd Half Championship, the first championship of any kind for the Crosscutters since 2015.

WP: Patrick Miner (3-3)

LP: Jarret Whorff (4-3)

SV: N/A

Next Game: 2023 Season Opener - Date TBD

Next Home Game: 2023 Home Opener - Date TBD

Promotions: 2023 Opening Night

