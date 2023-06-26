Cutters Fall In First Game At Frederick

The Williamsport Crosscutters lose their fourth straight game as they fall to the Frederick Keys by the score of 5-3 in the series opener.

After falling behind early, the Cutters looked to have life as Joe Sullivan hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning. The Cutters would again score in the top of the sixth as Josiah Cromwick hit into a double play that was able to drive in Ryan Ignoffo. Williamsport would tally their last run in the top of the seventh as Edwin Toribio singled, bringing home Stanley Tucker.

Cutters starter Jack Wenninger took the lost, allowing three runs, two earned, in four innings of work. Wenninger was able to strike out eight Keys batters while only allowing one walk. Keller Eberly was the first out of the bullpen, throwing two innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out three. Emmanuel Dooley and Will Schomberg each threw a scoreless inning of relief in the contest as well.

WP: Nolan Santos (1-0)LP: Jack Wenninger (0-1)SV: Nate Roof (1)

Crosscutters Record: 7-15

Next Game: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Frederick, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, June 30, 2023 vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Dick Allen Bobblehead Giveaway, Potato Caper Friday, Clinton County Night

