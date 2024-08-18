Cutters Drop Series Finale To Scrappers

August 18, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After taking the early 1-0 lead, the Williamsport Crosscutters dropped the series finale against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers by a final score of 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

The Williamsport offense was led by Will Binder, who was 3 for 4 with two singles, a double, an RBI, and a walk. Mark Shallenberger, Levi Perrell, and Cory Taylor all recorded multi-hit games in the loss.

Perrell scored two of the four runs today for the Cutters with the other two being scored by Shallenberger and Jacob Corson. Cory Taylor, Ali LaPread and Mitch McCabe recorded one RBI a piece.

Cutters starter Brent Francisco took the loss after five innings of work, allowing five runs on nine hits, including two home runs, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Chase Gockel was first out of the bullpen for Williamsport, allowing the final Scrappers run of the ballgame to score.

Logan Berrier and Brett Thomas combined to close out the final two innings in shutout fashion.

Williamsport returns home for an off-day on Monday before heading back out on the road to open a three-game series against the Frederick Keys on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Nymeo Field and live coverage will be available on Crosscutters.com and the MLB.tv App.

WP: Grant Umberger (1-1)

LP: Brent Francisco (1-2)

SV: Jonathan Martinez (4)

Crosscutters Record: 7-19 2nd Half, 29-27 Overall

Next Game: Tuesday, August 20th at Frederick, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday, Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night, Launch-A-Ball

