Keys See Seven-Game Winning Streak End in Loss to Thunder

August 18, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton, NJ - The Frederick Keys fell to the Trenton Thunder in a tough and hard-fought loss Sunday afternoon, dropping the series finale by a score of 9-3 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Despite the Keys taking an early 3-1 lead through four innings, a four-run sixth inning for the Thunder proved to be the difference Sunday, as Frederick finished the four-game road trip with a 3-1 record while seeing their seven-game winning streak come to an end as a result.

Nate Lamb (North Greenville) started his night out strong with a 1-2-3 first inning of work, keeping it a 0-0 game after one inning of play in the series finale between the Thunder and Keys.

After each team went scoreless in the second, the Thunder struck first on an RBI double in the bottom of the third, handing the home team a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Frederick took its first lead of the night in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Elijah Dickerson (Towson), an error, and an RBI single from Damone Hale (New Mexico St), giving the Keys a 3-1 advantage going into the fifth courtesy of a third scoreless inning from Lamb in the bottom of the frame.

Trenton tied the game up at three apiece on an RBI double and an RBI groundout, evening up the score entering the sixth with the Keys and Thunder all knotted at 3-3.

In the sixth inning, the Thunder plated home four runs to take the four-run leading heading into the seventh, as several RBI base hits handed Trenton its largest lead of the night of four through six innings in the Garden State.

Following a scoreless seventh inning for both sides, Trenton added two more runs on two RBI singles in the eighth, as the Keys went into the ninth down by six at 9-3, but in search of a late rally to finish off the series strong.

The Keys went scoreless in the ninth and fell in the series finale by a score of 9-3, as they still won the series three games to one after winning the opening three games in Trenton.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Keys will begin a three-game home series on Tuesday against the Williamsport Crosscutters, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night in game one of the series.

Tuesday's game will represent Peanut Free Night at the ballpark meaning there will be no products containing peanuts sold at the stadium throughout the game. It will also be Taphouse Tuesday with there being specials featuring local craft breweries for fans to enjoy at the 4 ÃÂ½ Innings Taphouse.

