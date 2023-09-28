Cutters Donate to American Rescue Workers

The Williamsport Crosscutters recently presented the American Rescue Workers with a check for $12,034, representing the proceeds from the team's 50/50 raffles during the 2023 season. The nightly 50/50 raffle is presented by the Crosscutters and the Pitch In Charitable Foundation, a non-profit foundation of professional baseball teams.

This represents the seventh straight season that the team has donated it's 50/50 proceeds to the American Rescue Workers. Cutters Vice-President Gabe Sinicropi stated, "This marks the highest 50/50 donation in our history and we thank our fans for their overwhelming support this year. The work that the American Rescue Workers do is so vital to so many in our community and the Williamsport Crosscutters are pleased to help them in their mission."

In the past seven seasons, the Williamsport Crosscutters have donated over $51,000 to ARW through the foundation's 50/50 raffle.

