Cutters Close Out May With Win

A five-run 5th inning propelled the Crosscutters come-from-behind victory, topping the Trenton Thunder, 9-7 on Memorial Day.

Noah Hamphill paced the Cutters offense, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Damone Hale launched his first home run of the season, an opposite field shot in the 8th inning, finishing the night 1-for-5 with 2 RBI.

Four Crosscutters batters (Hale, Kyle O'Brien, Hogan McIntosh and Hemphill) each recorded 2 RBI in the win.

Josue Serrano recorded the win in relief. He worked two perfect frames, striking out two. The Cutters bullpen allowed four runs, three earned, over five innings of work. The staff combined to strike out 11 and allow five walks in the winning effort.

It was the Crosscutters first ever Memorial Day game, and the win improved the Cutters to 2-0 at home this season and 2-1 against the Thunder overall.

WP: Josue Serrano LP: Kyle Salley

SV: Francisco Mateo

Crosscutters Record: 5-1-1

Next Game: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 vs Trenton, 7:05 p.m.Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 vs Trenton, 7:05 p.m..Topps Tuesday/ Charitable Tuesday

