Cutters & Sponsors Team up to Benefit Local Charities

September 9, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





During the 2019 season, the Williamsport Crosscutters partnered with community-minded sponsors to assist various local charities;

- The Crosscutters teamed up with the Fraternal Order of Eagles #970 of Williamsport to donate $25 to Camp Victory for every Cutters stolen base during home games. This resulted in a donation of $1,675. Shown in the photo from left are; Cutters mascot Boomer, FOE #970 President Eric Hoover, Camp Victory Resource Development Associate Kate Pacacha and Crosscutters Vice President General Manager Doug Estes.

- During the 2019 season Panda Patriot donated $25 for every hit and $100 for every home run the Crosscutters had during the 6th inning of every home game to Dwell Orphan Care, who works to support foster and adoptive families in and around Lycoming County, so that children have a safe, loving, forever home in which to dwell. The program resulted in a $1,000 donation. Shown in the photo from left are; Cutters mascot Boomer, Dwell Assistant Director Heidi Mnkandhla, Dwell Executive Director Jennifer Lake, Panda Patriot VP of Operations Joe Lloyd and Crosscutters Vice President General Manager Doug Estes.

- Again this past season, the Crosscutters and Conagra Brands teamed up in the Score for Your Neighbors Program, donating $10 for every run the Cutters scored during home games to help combat hunger in Lycoming County. Through games of August 30, this resulted in a donation of $1,170 to the Central PA Food Bank. Shown in the photo from left are; Cutters mascot Boomer, Conagra Milton Plant Manager Steven Smith and his wife Jamie , Central PA Food Bank Development Manager Mindee Lyon and Crosscutters Vice President General Manager Doug Estes.

