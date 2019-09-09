BKLYN Loss Sets up Winner-Take-All Game 3

CONEY ISLAND, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short-Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, could not rally from an early deficit, dropping a 3-1 loss to the Lowell Spinners in Game 2 of the New York-Penn League Championship Series at MCU Park on Monday night.

Brooklyn's loss sets up a winner-take-all Game 3 for the championship on Tuesday night at MCU Park. Click here to purchase your $5 tickets for Game 3.

W: Murphy (1-0)

L: Valentino (0-1)

SV: Jackson (1)

BIG MOMENTS

Lowell plated all three of its runs in the top of the second off Brooklyn starter Frank Valentino. One batter after a Cyclones error on a potential double-play ground-ball, Stephen Scott drove in the game's first run on an RBI single to right field. Two batters later, Gilberto Jimenez smacked a two-run single to center to give the Spinners a 3-0 lead.

With two men in scoring position in the bottom of the second, Ranfy Adon bounced a tall chopper through the middle and beat it out for an RBI infield single, scoring Joe Genord from third.

Brooklyn's best chance came in the sixth inning after Luke Ritter and Genord collected back-to-back, one-out singles. But Lowell reliever Chris Murphy, who earned the win with four shutout innings, induced a ground out and a strikeout to get out of the threat.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Joe Genord: 3-4, R

Ranfy Adon: 1-3, RBI

Brett Baty: 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K

Frank Valentino: L, 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

NEWS & NOTES

The Cyclones and Spinners will play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Tuesday night at 6:30 at MCU Park.

In five playoff games, the Cyclones' relief staff have posted a 0.71 ERA, allowing two runs in 25.1 innings with 30 strikeouts.

Brooklyn committed two errors in a game for the second time in the playoffs and conceded its first unearned run of the postseason.

WHAT'S NEXT

Brooklyn Cyclones vs. Lowell Spinners - Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Nate Jones (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBA

Tickets: BrooklynCyclones.com/Playoffs

Video: Facebook.com/BrooklynCyclones

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

