Curve Will Participate in 'Light up Altoona' on Tuesday

WHAT: To stand in solidarity with essential employees of Altoona and to thank them for their sacrifices during the current pandemic, the Altoona Curve will turn on the lights at Peoples Natural Gas Field for "Light Up Altoona" on Tuesday, April 14 at 8 p.m. Members of the media are welcome to collect content of the display from the PNG Field parking lots, sidewalks and other vantage points outside the facility. Please direct any further requests to the Curve's communications department.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Peoples Natural Gas Field

1000 Park Ave

Altoona, PA 16602

