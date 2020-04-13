Flying Squirrels, Sports Radio 910 The Fan to Host "Bring It Home Funn-Raiser" on Thursday

April 13, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Sports Radio 910 The Fan have partnered for the "Bring It Home Funn-raiser," which will take place on Thursday from 2-6 p.m., in an effort to bring the Richmond community closer together and to help those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19 in the region. The radio fundraiser will include celebrity guests and prize giveaways.

Following Flying Squirrels' VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell's 500 Bases of Love fundraiser on Thursday morning, he will join Wes McElroy from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 The Fan and on FM at 105.1. Throughout the program, listeners are encouraged to make donations at TheFanRichmond.com.

Each $11 donation, in honor of the Flying Squirrels' 11th season in Richmond, will enter the donor for a chance to be a "Squirrels Player for a Day." The prize winner will attend a Flying Squirrels game and receive a jersey and a hat, take batting practice on the field, shag fly balls in the outfield, have a special autograph and photo session with players, sit in the dugout before the game and meet with the media afterwards (must be 18 or older to win).

There will be other prize giveaways throughout the show, including:

Help set off fireworks at a Flying Squirrels game

Throw out a ceremonial first pitch

Dinner & drinks with McElroy and Parney at Hurley's Tavern with three invited guests (must be 21 or older)

Pizza party for 15 people at your home or office with Nutzy

2019 Eastern League All-Star Game jersey

Matt Cain autographed baseball

Michael Robinson autographed football and a Meet & Greet in the studio at Sports Radio 910 The Fan

Three pairs of VCU basketball tickets with gift cards to Home Team Grill for a pre- or post-game meal

The show will feature special celebrity guests, including:

Former MLB manager Bruce Bochy

Six-time MLB All-Star Will Clark

ESPN commentator Karl Ravech

Former NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler

VCU men's basketball head coach Mike Rhoades

University of Richmond men's basketball head coach Chris Mooney

Richmond Kickers sporting director & head coach Darren Sawatzky

Richmond Raceway track president Dennis Bickmeier

VCU Vice President & Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin

Flying Squirrels president & managing general partner Lou DiBella

VCU baseball head coach Shawn Stiffler

Former MLB pitcher & co-owner of Center of the Universe Brewing Company Chris Ray

Former Flying Squirrels pitcher Daryl Maday

Donations can be made beginning at noon on Thursday at TheFanRichmond.com. The show can be heard at on Sports Radio 910 The Fan, on FM at 105.1, online at TheFanRichmond.com or on the Radio.com app.

In an effort to practice safe social distancing and best ensure the health and of the Flying Squirrels family, the team's front offices and team store are currently closed. Fans looking to reach out to the Flying Squirrels front office can find information here and are encouraged to interact on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.