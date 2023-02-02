Curve Charities Celebrates First Year with over $75,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits
February 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community, is pleased to announce recipients of grant money and in-kind services for the 2022 grant cycle.
Altoona Curve Charities raises money throughout the year through the purchase of 50/50 tickets at every home game and fundraisers like the Inaugural Curve Charities Gala on Saturday, February 4 at the Jaffa Shrine. Donations are also accepted directly here.
"Altoona Curve Charities gives us an opportunity to make a major impact in our area. I would like to thank the Altoona Curve Booster Club who helped us sell 50/50 tickets all season long and all of our fans who helped us raise money throughout the year so that we can support so many great organizations that work toward the mission of promoting good, healthy, habits from a young age," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We're just scratching the surface in terms of the potential of how much impact we can have and I look forward to our continued partnership with these organizations and connecting with more non-profits this year."
The first ever grant cycle for Curve charities touched 30 organizations including:
A Quaint Corner Children's Museum
Altoona Ambucs
Bellwood-Antis Youth Softball League
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic HS
Blair Regional YMCA
Camp Anderson Corp
Claysburg-Kimmel SD
Dreams Go On
East End Youth Baseball
Family Services Incorporated
FC814 Soccer Club
Flood City Youth Academy
Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation
Harmony Area SD
Hollidaysburg Area SD/Foundation
Joshua House
Juniata Civic Association
Martinsburg Youth Baseball
Miracle League of Blair County
Mountain Lion Backpack Program
Philipsburg-Osceola Little League
Refuge Youth Network
Roaring Spring Community Library
Scarlet Dragon Packs
Ski Gap Community Center
St. Mary's Parish Scout Camp
The Door Student Services
Variety the Children's Charity
Young Life of Central Pennsylvania
Non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, opening in the fall of 2023, can gather additional information and reaching Director of Community Relations Annie Choiniere at AChoiniere@altoonacurve.com.
For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from February 2, 2023
- Curve Charities Celebrates First Year with over $75,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits - Altoona Curve
- RubberDucks Annual Six-Hour Suite Heart Special Returns Thursday February 16 - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Altoona Curve Stories
- Curve Charities Celebrates First Year with over $75,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits
- CurveFest Slated for February 25th Kicks off 2023 Season at Peoples Natural Gas Field
- Curve to Host Auditions for National Anthem and God Bless America Performers
- Callix Crabbe Named Curve Manager for 2023 Season at Peoples Natural Gas Field
- Endy Rodriguez and Quinn Priester Named Pirates Organizational Award Winners for Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year