Curve Charities Celebrates First Year with over $75,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits

CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community, is pleased to announce recipients of grant money and in-kind services for the 2022 grant cycle.

Altoona Curve Charities raises money throughout the year through the purchase of 50/50 tickets at every home game and fundraisers like the Inaugural Curve Charities Gala on Saturday, February 4 at the Jaffa Shrine. Donations are also accepted directly here.

"Altoona Curve Charities gives us an opportunity to make a major impact in our area. I would like to thank the Altoona Curve Booster Club who helped us sell 50/50 tickets all season long and all of our fans who helped us raise money throughout the year so that we can support so many great organizations that work toward the mission of promoting good, healthy, habits from a young age," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We're just scratching the surface in terms of the potential of how much impact we can have and I look forward to our continued partnership with these organizations and connecting with more non-profits this year."

The first ever grant cycle for Curve charities touched 30 organizations including:

A Quaint Corner Children's Museum

Altoona Ambucs

Bellwood-Antis Youth Softball League

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County

Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic HS

Blair Regional YMCA

Camp Anderson Corp

Claysburg-Kimmel SD

Dreams Go On

East End Youth Baseball

Family Services Incorporated

FC814 Soccer Club

Flood City Youth Academy

Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation

Harmony Area SD

Hollidaysburg Area SD/Foundation

Joshua House

Juniata Civic Association

Martinsburg Youth Baseball

Miracle League of Blair County

Mountain Lion Backpack Program

Philipsburg-Osceola Little League

Refuge Youth Network

Roaring Spring Community Library

Scarlet Dragon Packs

Ski Gap Community Center

St. Mary's Parish Scout Camp

The Door Student Services

Variety the Children's Charity

Young Life of Central Pennsylvania

Non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, opening in the fall of 2023, can gather additional information and reaching Director of Community Relations Annie Choiniere at AChoiniere@altoonacurve.com.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

