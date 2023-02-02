RubberDucks Annual Six-Hour Suite Heart Special Returns Thursday February 16

(AKRON, OHIO) - Its February in Akron, snow is on the ground, love is in the air and the fan-favorite Akron RubberDucks "Six-hour Suite Heart Special" returns Thursday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.!

During the "Suite Heart Special," individuals and groups qualify for a complimentary suite - based on availability - on the National Interstate Insurance Suite Level during an April or May game of the 2023 season by making a ticket purchase of $650 or more.

Individuals or groups that make a $650 ticket purchase will receive a complimentary suite rental during a non-fireworks game in April or May, based on availability. Individuals or groups that make a $1,200 ticket purchase will receive a complimentary suite rental during a fireworks game in April or May, based on availability.

A complimentary non-fireworks suite may be upgraded to the Owner's Suite (based on availability) for an additional $500 purchase onto the initial purchase.

"It's almost time for pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training, which means baseball season is right around the corner," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are excited for the return of the annual Suite Heart Special. We know our fans anxiously await this sale every year as they love the great deal and the chance to get a free suite to impress their family and friends."

This special is ONLY on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Purchases can be made by calling the Akron RubberDucks at (330) 253-5151. Packages will be sold based on availability.

Complimentary suites can accommodate up to 20 people and the Owner's Suite can accommodate up to 40 people.

There is a limit of one complimentary suite per account. Suite food and beverage is an optional purchase, though not required at the time of entry, and will not be provided by the Akron RubberDucks. Existing accounts with deposit money received are eligible if the additional payments are not toward an existing five-year season-ticket contract. Current five-year season ticket contracts are not eligible for the complimentary suites.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

