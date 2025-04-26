Curtis Dickson 8 Point Night in Tough Playoff Loss
April 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
Curtis Dickson put forth a 3G, 5A effort in the Calgary Roughnecks' Quarterfinal loss to Halifax.
Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 26, 2025
- Halifax Bounces Roughnecks 16-12 - Calgary Roughnecks
- Seals Fall in Buffalo 5-4 - San Diego Seals
- Game Day Playoff Preview - Warriors vs Knighthawks - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.