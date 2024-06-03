Cup Bound Condors: Darnell Nurse

June 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Ten Condors make up the Oilers group vying for the Stanley Cup which begins on Saturday in Florida

The seventh overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft, Darnell Nurse was an original member of the American Hockey League Bakersfield Condors in the 2015-16 season. He played nine games with the Condors, notching two assists, and seven penalty minutes, including his first pro fighting major, as a 20-year old rookie.

Since that time, 'Doc' has gone on to play 640 regular season games with Edmonton and another 65 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He is a three-time nominee and two-time finalist for the King Clancy Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Check back throughout the week as we continue to highlight the 10 Condors alumni who have helped the Oilers on the ice to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

