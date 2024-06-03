San Jose Barracuda Sign Memorial Cup Winner Braden Haché

June 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Braden Haché to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Braden just concluded an outstanding final season of junior hockey with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL, serving as their captain, and winning the Memorial Cup as the host team," said Will. "He has a big frame and is an honest, hardworking player. We're excited for him to join our team and we think he'll be a great addition to our corps of young defensemen."

Haché, 20, capped off his final season of junior hockey on Sunday by captaining the host Saginaw Spirit to their first Memorial Cup Championship in franchise history, 4-3, over the London Knights. Saginaw is just the fifth U.S. winner of the 104-year history of the Memorial Cup and the first since 2008. During the regular season, Haché skated in 65 games with the Spirit, collecting 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists), 89 penalty minutes, and a plus-27 rating. Additionally, he skated in 15 playoff games, posting seven points (one goal, six assists), 21 penalty minutes, and a plus-nine rating.

Over his five-year Ontario Hockey League (OHL) career, the Newmarket, Ontario, native skated in 217 games with the Kingston Frontenacs, Barrie Colts, and Spirit, collecting 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists), 237 penalty minutes, and a plus-56 rating.

The six-foot-four, 193-pound, left-shot blueliner was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Braden's dad Conrad Haché is a former AHL and NHL referee and is the current Director of Officiating for the OHL.

