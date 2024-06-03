Condors Sign Cameron Wright to AHL Deal

June 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed RW Cameron Wright to a one-year, American Hockey League (AHL) contract for the 2024-25 season.

Wright, 25, had 21 points (12g-9a) in 48 games this past season as a rookie with the Condors. Those numbers included three multi-goal efforts. He was fourth on the team in plus/minus at +9 and one of five Condors to eclipse 100 shots for the season.

A native of Newmarket, Ontario, Wright played five seasons collegiately at Bowling Green and Denver, capped off by winning a NCAA National Championship with the Pioneers in 2022. He tied for the team lead with 23 goals that season.

