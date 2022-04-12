Cuello Signs with RailCats

Gary, IN - With Opening Day just 32 days away, the Gary SouthShore RailCats strengthen their pitching staff by signing Edward Cuello.

Cuello, 23, will make his MLB Partner League debut in 2022 after spending four seasons in affiliated baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed him as an international free agent in 2017, and as an 18-year-old, they immediately assigned him to their Dominican Summer League affiliate. In his first professional go-around, he mainly served as a starting pitcher and registered a 2-2 record, 2.40 earned run average, 23 strikeouts, and 1.044 WHIP in 13 appearances with eight starts over 45.0 innings.

Over the next three seasons, Cuello rapidly progressed through the Dodgers organization, going from the team's Arizona League affiliate to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. He posted his best showing out of the bullpen across two levels in 2019, going 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA, 38 strikeouts, a 0.957 WHIP, and four saves in 20 relief appearances across 38.2 innings for the Rookie League Ogden Raptors and Single-A Great Lakes Loons.

"Though he's still young, Edward presents a lot of value as an experienced former Triple-A pitcher in the Dodgers system" manager Lamarr Rogers said. "Many MLB sources confirmed to me that he's a firm arm that can throw strikes consistently and mix pitches well. I'm very excited to welcome him to the South Shore."

The RailCats 2022 season begins at the Steel Yard on Friday, May 20 vs Lincoln Saltdogs. Individual game tickets, season tickets packages and group outings for the 2022 season can be reserved by calling 219-882-2255 or emailing info@railcatsbaseball.com.

