Right-Handed Relievers Join Cougars

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed right-handed pitchers Jack Anderson and Ryan Tapani this week.

A Chicago native, Anderson signs with the Cougars as an experienced reliever. Anderson spent the 2021 and 2019 seasons pitching for the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. In his five seasons competing in the minor leagues, Anderson has accumulated a 2.93 ERA over 252.0 innings of work and 233 strikeouts. The Penn State University graduate holds school records in career saves (25), career appearances (98), and saves in a season (13). In 2016, Anderson was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 23rd round of the MLB June Amateur Draft.

Tapani signs with the Cougars after playing three seasons in the Washington Nationals minor league system. In those three seasons, the Wayzata, Minn. native reached the Double-A level and tallied an impressive 182 strikeouts while only allowing 49 walks. Prior to his professional career Tapani spent two seasons pitching for Creighton University (Omaha, Neb.) and posted a 13-2 record (.867 winning percentage) with a 3.32 ERA.

"We are looking forward to having Jack and Ryan as big parts of our bullpen," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "Both have had success at the Double-A level. It is really important to have solid relievers and we feel we have landed a couple in Jack and Ryan."

