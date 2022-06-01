Cuas 24th Ducks Alumnus Promoted to Major Leagues

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Former Long Island Ducks right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas was called up to the Major Leagues by the Kansas City Royals on Monday and appeared in their game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. He becomes the 24th player in Ducks history to reach the Major League level after playing with Long Island. He is also just the fourth player in franchise history to reach MLB for the first time ever after playing for the Ducks (Mel Stocker, Scott Rice, Mickey Jannis).

"We are incredibly proud of Jose," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He came up in professional baseball as an infielder, we gave him a shot as a pitcher, and now he's pitching in the big leagues just a few seasons later. His ascent in the game has been admirable to watch, and we wish him the best of luck with Kansas City."

Cuas first joined the Ducks in 2018 and went on to play in parts of three seasons with the Flock (2018-19, 2021). He combined to pitch in 37 games, accruing a 4-1 record with a 1.36 ERA, one save, 46 strikeouts and 20 walks over 46.1 innings of work. The Queens native had his contract purchased twice by Major League clubs during his time with the Flock, first with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 and then by the Royals in 2021.

The 27-year-old compiled a 6-3 record with a 1.60 ERA, 10 saves and 35 strikeouts over 45 innings at three levels in the Diamondbacks organization in 2019. He then went 5-1 with a 1.51 ERA, three saves and 44 strikeouts to just eight walks over 41.2 innings across three levels in the Royals system in 2021. The righty began 2022 at Triple-A Omaha and pitched in 20 games, posting a 1.74 ERA, three saves and 18 strikeouts in 20.2 innings before his promotion to The Show.

Following is the complete list of Ducks players to reach MLB after playing on Long Island:

PLAYER YEAR(S) WITH DUCKS PROMOTED BY PROMOTION YEAR

Jose Cuas 2018-19, 2021 Kansas City Royals 2022

Sean Nolin 2019 Washington Nationals 2021

Mickey Jannis 2015 Baltimore Orioles 2021

Emilio Bonifacio 2018 Washington Nationals 2020

Fernando Abad 2018 Baltimore Orioles

San Francisco Giants 2021

2019

Wilkin Castillo 2018 Miami Marlins 2019

Henderson Alvarez 2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2017

Quintin Berry 2017 Milwaukee Brewers 2017

Tim Melville 2017, 2019 Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres

Minnesota Twins 2019

2017

2017

Rich Hill 2015 Tampa Bay Rays

Minnesota Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics

Boston Red Sox 2021

2020

2016-19

2016

2015, 2022

Scott Rice 2008 New York Mets 2013-14

Lew Ford 2009, 2011-Present Baltimore Orioles 2012

Kip Wells 2010 San Diego Padres 2012

Justin Hampson 2010 New York Mets 2012

Joey Gathright 2010 Boston Red Sox 2011

Robinson Cancel 2010 Houston Astros 2011

Erick Almonte 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2011

Jay Gibbons 2008 Los Angeles Dodgers 2010

Mel Stocker 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2007

Nelson Figueroa 2006 Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets 2010-11

2010

2008-09

Ken Ray 2002 Atlanta Braves 2006

Bill Pulsipher 2004 St. Louis Cardinals 2005

Pedro Borbon Jr. 2003 St. Louis Cardinals 2003

Carlos Baerga 2001 Washington Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox 2005

2003-04

2002

