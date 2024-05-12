C's Just Miss Third Straight Walk-off in 4-3 Loss

May 12, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians nearly authored their third consecutive walk-off win but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] Sunday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Trailing 4-2 to begin the bottom of the ninth, the C's began their rally with a one-out walk from Jace Bohrofen. Nick Goodwin singled then Jackson Hornung worked a two-out walk to load the bases. Glenn Santiago singled up the middle to bring home a run and make it 4-3, though the game would end in the next at-bat on a called strike three on a 3-2 pitch to help the Frogs stave off yet another come-from-behind triumph for Vancouver.

The scoring started when Everett plated a run in the second against starter Lazaro Estrada, but the Cuban right-hander looked strong in his Nat Bailey debut. He tossed four innings, scattered six hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.

A Brennan Orf triple and a Jackson Hornung double brought home the first Canadians run of the afternoon in the fourth to even the score, though the 'Sox clapped back with two of their own in the fifth to lead 3-1. Hornung would add another RBI hit in the fifth when his two-out single scored Ryan McCarty from second after his lead-off walk and a Bohrofen single set the table.

Everett plated a big insurance run in the eighth that proved to be the difference as they held on to win and hand the C's a series split.

Both teams combined on 22 hits and 29 runners left on base. Bohrofen matched a career high with three knocks and Hornung reached base four times. Rafael Ohashi and newcomer Carson Pierce were the lone Canadians pitchers to not allow a run.

After an off-day Monday, the C's begin a two-week road trip Tuesday night in Spokane at 6:35 p.m. Stay up to date with RE/MAX Canadians Baseball by logging on to CanadiansBaseball.com and tuning into the broadcasts from the road on Sportsnet 650.

