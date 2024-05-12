Hops Take Five of Six from Indians

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops continued their success over the Spokane Indians on Mother's Day Sunday at Hillsboro Ballpark, winning their fourth straight game and taking five of six over Spokane. Hillsboro pitching was brilliant again, allowing just one run in the 3-1 win. Andrew Pintar had two hits and scored two runs and Kyle Amendt closed the door by striking out the side in the ninth in the Hops' win.

Wyatt Wendell allowed two-out singles in each of the first two innings, but left both runners stranded on base and kept the Indians off the scoreboard through the first two frames. Spokane was hitting just .182 on the week entering Sunday's series finale.

The Hops immediately posed a threat in the bottom of the first after two walks and a single that loaded the bases, but Connor Staine was able to strikeout Manny Peña and then forced Kevin Sim to groundout and end the inning.

There was still no score in the third inning when Wendell walked Trevor Boone on eight pitches to leadoff the inning. After the last pitch to Boone, Wendell motioned for the trainer and he was removed from the game. Alec Baker came in out of the bullpen and retired the next three batters in order.

Neyfy Castillo continued his success since re-joining the Hops as he smoked a two-out double in the third 107 MPH off the bat, just missing a home run to left field. Peña struck out to end the inning and keep the Hops lead at 1-0.

Both teams were quiet offensively through the middle frames and the Hops had nobody on base with two outs in the fifth when they pieced together four straight singles. Manny Peña's second hit of the game scored two runs and made it 3-0.

The lone run of the game for Spokane came in the eighth inning off Eli Saul. Dyan Jorge singled home Cole Carrigg who led off the inning with a double. Jorge was later erased on the bases when Kyle Karros grounded into a double play.

The Hops went down one-two-three in the seventh and eighth innings against Bido and Sanchez keeping the score at 3-1.

Kyle Amendt came in to save the game for Hillsboro and struck out three straight batters to secure the win.

Pintar, Castillo and Peña all had two-hit games as the Hops won their fourth straight game. Hillsboro will head to Pasco for a six-game series with the Tri-City Dust Devils starting next Tuesday.

