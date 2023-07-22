C's Dispatch Spokane, Secure Series Split

SPOKANE, WA - Trailing 1-0 after two innings Friday night, the Canadians surged to a season-high 21 games over .500 with six unanswered runs to beat the Spokane Indians [Rockies] at Avista Stadium.

After the Indians squandered a bases loaded, one out opportunity in the first thanks to a remarkable throw to third from right fielder Garrett Spain to double up on what should have been a go-ahead sacrifice fly, they got to C's starter Kevin Miranda for an unearned run in the second to take a one-run lead.

Miranda - who battled through two complete after taking a line drive off his pitching hand in the first - was immediately taken off the hook when Vancouver tied the game in the top of the third. Michael Turconi singled, Devonte Brown walked and the former advanced to third on a fly out. With two down, Indians starter Conner Van Scoyoc (L, 5-5) was called for a balk after attempting a third-to-first pick off move that brought home the tying tally.

Sam Ryan (W, 2-0) took over for Miranda to start the bottom of the third and proceeded to blank Spokane over his first two innings of relief to keep the game tied 1-1. That set up what proved to be the game-winning hit in the fifth courtesy of a two-out double from Spain that made it 2-1. #12 Blue Jays prospect Gabby Martinez followed with an RBI triple to give the C's a 3-1 advantage.

Ryan tossed his final scoreless frame in the home half of the inning and finished the night as follows: three innings, four hits, no walks and two punch outs. He has now logged 21.0 consecutive scoreless frames - neither earned or unearned runs - to establish a new season high for the C's pitching staff.

The Canadians played some of their best defense of the year to keep Spokane off the scoreboard any further. Joining Spain's first inning throw to third was a run-saving throw home from Martinez in left in the second inning, a perfectly executed 2-6-2 caught stealing to end the fourth, and most crucially, a full extension, headlong diving grab by Brown in the right centerfield gap with two on and two outs in the fifth. That fly ball, if not caught, would have tied the game 3-3 and out the go-ahead run in scoring position.

Brown added an insurance run in the seventh when he took big league rehabber Tyler Kinley deep for a solo shot to start the seventh then added another RBI to his line with a run-scoring single in a two-run ninth that also featured a sacrifice fly from #21 Blue Jays prospect and team RBI leader Alex De Jesus.

On the slope, Ryan Boyer (H, 2), Connor Larkin (H, 3) and Matt Svanson handled the sixth through the ninth and combined to allow just one baserunner as the Canadians cruised to a 6-1 triumph.

With the win, the C's secure a series split with the Indians. This is the 15th series of the season; entering this week, Vancouver has won nine, lost two and split three. They are 16-6 in the second half and 54-33 overall.

All nine starters contributed something to the final totals and seven logged a knock. Brown had yet another big night at the dish to power the offense; he finished with three hits, a run scored, two RBI and a walk. Turconi had two hits in the game.

The Canadians send Michael Dominguez to the hill on Saturday night hoping to secure a series win. He'll be opposed by #19 Rockies prospect Carson Palmquist when things get going at 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

