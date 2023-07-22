Tri-City Falls to Everett in Extras

July 22, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder D'Shawn Knowles

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder D'Shawn Knowles(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The Tri-City Dust Devils (9-13 2H, 43-45) had victory twice within reach Friday night, but the Everett AquaSox (13-9 2H, 47-41) found a way to an 8-7 11-inning win at Funko Field.

The walk-off win came on a broken-bat ball by Everett 2B Axel Sanchez off a pitch from Tri-City reliever Hayden Seig (2-1) that found its way through the left side of the infield, turning around a 7-6 Dust Devils lead grabbed in the top of the 11th on a two-out RBI single by SS Arol Vera. AquaSox reliever Jarod Bayless (4-2) went two innings for the win.

Before extras, Tri-City reliever Erik Martinez had Everett down to their final strike in the bottom of the 9th, leading 6-4 but with two runners in scoring position. AquaSox 3B Ben Ramirez singled through the right side to score one run, with the trail runner slipping on the way home. The throw from right field, though, sailed to the backstop, giving pinch runner Blake Rambusch enough space to get up and score on the throwing error to tie the game at 6-6.

The Dust Devils had led the entire game, grabbing an early 2-0 1st inning lead on RBI singles by 1B Matt Coutney and Vera. Two more came in in the 2nd on RBI doubles by CF D'Shawn Knowles and 2B Adrian Placencia, pushing the lead to 4-0. Solo home runs by LF Casey Dana in the 4th, his second in as many games, and Coutney in the 8th, his second as a Dust Devil, added to the tally and kept Everett at bay until their late comebacks.

All in all, Tri-City pounded out 15 hits on the night. Knowles (3-6, RBI 2B, 3B) and Vera (3-6, 2 RBI) paced the attack, with Coutney (2-5, HR, 2 RBI) and Dana (1-3, HR) supplying the team's two longballs on the night. Starter Cole Percival gave up two runs in 4.1 innings, striking out seven and holding Everett to two runs. Reliever Willian Suarez was great again as well, throwing two perfect innings with a strikeout.

The walk-off win for the AquaSox gave the Dust Devils their third straight loss and forces the visitors to win the final two games of the series to earn a split. It also marked the fourth straight one-run game in the series, played closely throughout on both sides.

First pitch for game five of the six-gamer has been set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday night at Funko Field, with the scheduled starters right-hander Caden Dana (2-4, 4.22 ERA) for Tri-City and righty Jimmy Joyce (1-0, 1.67 ERA) for Everett. Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m., both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

Following the series in Everett the Dust Devils return to Gesa Stadium for a six-game set with the Hillsboro Hops July 25-30, a series which includes the July 28-30 return of the Columbia River Rooster Tails on Columbia Cup weekend in the Tri-Cities. Tickets for the series with Hillsboro are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

