Cruz to High-A; Henderson and Herrera Added

August 16, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the promotion of RHP Stiven Cruz from the Mudcats to High-A Wisconsin, as well as the additions of RHP Logan Henderson and RHP Yujanyer Herrera from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Blue to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players with one on the injured list.

In summary: 8/15: RHP Logan Henderson transferred from ACL Brewers Blue to Carolina.

8/16: RHP Stiven Cruz transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin.

8/16: RHP Yujanyer Herrera transferred from ACL Brewers Blue to Carolina.

