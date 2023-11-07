Crushers Sign Local Talent Kenny Pierson

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have signed local product left-handed pitcher, Kenny Pierson, for the 2024 season.

Pierson, a Brookside High School graduate from Sheffield Village, signed on to continue his career close to home with the Crushers. Kenny has pitched in the Frontier League for the last three years with Southern Illinois, Washington, and was most recently a crucial member of the bullpen for the Frontier League Champion Quebec Capitales. Last season he posted a 2.87 ERA over 47 innings of work with 40 Ks and just 16 walks. The 6'4" LHP is excited to perform for his home crowd in 2024. Pierson played at Notre Dame College for four years and ended his collegiate career ranked third in innings pitched (200.2) and allowed the fewest walks per nine innings (2.02).

"I've played independent ball far and wide for five years now, and my family has made a lot of sacrifices to support me. It will be nice to be able to repay them a little by playing close to home this season", says Pierson.

The Lake Erie Crushers' home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 10th 2024 against the Gateway Grizzlies with post-game fireworks.

The Lake Erie Crushers are located in Avon, Ohio and play in the Frontier League, an Official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB Teams in its 29-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

For more information on 2024 ticket packages, you can contact the Crushers at 440-934-3636, visit our website at www.lakeeriecrushers.com, or email info@lakeeriecrushers.com.

