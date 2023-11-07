Walton, Berkey Set for 2024 Return

Ottawa Titans infielder Evan Berkey

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of right-handed pitcher Brooks Walton and infielder Evan Berkey for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Walton, 23, returns to the nation's capital following his professional debut last season. In 10 total appearances, the righty went 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA over 40 innings of work. Walton recorded his first professional win on June 17th with seven solid innings in Joliet and recorded an individual-high nine strikeouts on July 2nd against Québec.

Hailing from Gainesville, Florida, Walton spent part of two seasons of collegiate baseball at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham, Alabama) from 2022-2023. For the Blazers, the 6-foot-4 hurler was a career 9-12 with a 5.19 ERA over 28 appearances and 142.1 innings.

Berkey, 23, re-ups with the Titans after a strong finish to his first professional campaign. In 48 contests a year ago, Berkey hit .257 with five doubles, two homers, and 23 RBI. Down the stretch, Berkey shined by ranking second on the club in average (.323) and fourth in RBI (17) in his final 22 games.

A product of Buffalo, New York, Berkey appeared in 205 games split between Cal State University at Bakersfield (Bakersfield, California) and the University of Evansville (Evansville, Indiana) from 2018-2022. A career .271 hitter in college, Berkey recorded 29 doubles, 14 home runs, and 96 RBI. After his college days, Berkey spent 32 games with the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League, hitting .339 and an OPS over 900.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against New England. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

