Crown Legacy FC Deals 4-0 Defeat to Inter Miami CF II

September 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







Crown Legacy FC put on a dominating performance as they returned home to earn a vital 4-0 win against Inter Miami CF II. CLFC came out strong, with Aron John opening the scoresheet up in just the 12th minute. Idan had no hesitation in adding to his goal contribution tally with Crown Legacy, putting his second goal in the back of the net at the 28th minute mark and assisting Berchimas' goal just before the half. Goalkeeper George Marks was up to the task earning nine key saves and a clean sheet. Dylan Sing ended the scoring spree in the 86th minute, heading a perfect cross from Nick Scardina straight past the keeper into the far post netting. CLFC walked away with another three points in their pockets and put an end to Inter Miami's five-win streak.

Key Takeaways:

Toklomati earned another goal in just his second match with the Charlotte FC organization.

Aron John scores his eighth goal of the season as well as his ninth assist.

Goalkeeper George Marks comes up with nine key saves in his clean sheet.

Inter Miami CF II's five-match win streak comes to an end.

What's Next: Crown Legacy FC will remain at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Sunday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET to take on Orlando City B. The match is Crown Legacy's annual Pups at the Pitch match. Tickets are available for just $15, and you can also reserve a ticket for your pup for an additional $5. More information and tickets can be found here.

Match #: 23

Location: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, NC

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Box Score: Crown Legacy FC (10-7-6, 40 Points, 5th in East); Inter Miami CF II (10-7-6, 36 points, 8th in East)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Marks (GK); Bravo, Tuiloma (Ja. Nyandjo); Neely, Scardina, John, Petkovic (Duke); Sangoquiza (Pena); Berchimas, Toklamati (Sing); Smalls (Romero)

Inter Miami CF II Starting XI:

Finnerty (GK), Sessock (Barton); Hall, Marchetti, Basabe (Abadia-Reda); Morales (Zeltzer-Zubida); Abadal, Montenegro (Martinez); Flores, Carmichael, Cohen

2024 TICKETS ON SALE

Crown Legacy FC is back for its second season in MLS NEXT Pro and tickets are on sale! Come join us in 2024 as we continue to #BuildTheLegacy.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.