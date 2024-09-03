Huntsville City FC Update

September 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will host Parent Club Nashville Soccer Club on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in the inaugural Space Cowboy Match presented by ReLogic Research, Inc. Tickets to the match, featuring autographs from non-dressing NSC players, NSC mascot Tempo, and a fireworks show presented by Jacksonville State University, can be purchased here.

Before kickoff, Team President Ian Ayre, General Manager Mike Jacobs, and Huntsville Director of Soccer Operations Matt Cairns will be able to speak on the importance the MLS NEXT Pro side plays in the organization's developmental pathway. Credentialed media attending the match can speak to them at approximately 6:40 p.m. CT in the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium press box.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action again on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. CT when they play Inter Miami CF II for the third and final time this season at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by Landers McLarty Chevrolet. Tickets to that match, which will also serve as Fan Appreciation Night, can be purchased here.

Nashville SC will pause MLS play until Sept. 14 at Atlanta United FC due to the September FIFA men's international fixture window.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC vs. Inter Miami CF II (Sunday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

have won three of its last four games

are unbeaten in four of its last five games

will play Nashville SC in an open exhibition for the first time in club history

will play Inter Miami CF II for the third and final time this season

fell 2-1 at Inter Miami CF II on April 8

fell 2-0 at Inter Miami CF II on July 21

is 1W-3L-1D, 1SOW all-time against Inter Miami CF II

Chris Applewhite recorded his first assist of the season on Sept. 1 at Orlando City B

Jony Bolaños

leads the team in goals (seven), assists (five), shots on goal (19), and minutes played (2,029)

has started every match this season

will be suspended for Huntsville's match on Sept. 8 vs. Inter Miami CF II due to yellow card accumulation

Julian Gaines

made his Nashville SC debut on Aug. 31 at Orlando City SC, subbing on in the 90th minute

scored his first goal of the season on Sept. 1 at Orlando City B

