Pat Cooper Band to Perform Friday Night Concert at Inaugural Tennessee Valley Auto Fest

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Tennessee Valley Auto Fest organizers announced today that the Pat Cooper Band will perform the Friday night concert at the festival, taking place at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19, 2024. The concert will be followed by a fireworks show to end the first night of the car show.

This is an exciting addition to what is shaping up to be an already huge weekend at Wicks Family Field and Joe Davis Stadium, said Ed Fausel, Event Manager. The Pat Cooper Band along with an amazing Fireworks show makes 'The Joe' the place to be on October 18th for car enthusiasts and families alike. We look forward to seeing everyone at this world class event!

Growing up in Thompson, Ga., Cooper has always been drawn to all things Southern. He's been a fan of country music since childhood, idolizing performers like George Strait, Garth Brooks, and Tracy Lawrence. The University of South Carolina alumni co-wrote the title track to Luke Combs debut album This One's for You. Throughout his career, Cooper has shared the stage with the likes of Combs, Craig Morgan, Scotty McCreery, Big and Rich, Mark Chesnutt, and many others.

Tickets to the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest can be purchased here. For $10, individuals can purchase single-day tickets to attend on Friday or Saturday. Car owners who want to display their vehicle all weekend can do so for $25.

